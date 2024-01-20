Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,512.75

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1,512.75 and last traded at $1,512.75, with a volume of 21 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,512.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $161.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -869.40 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Venator Materials by 116,896.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,965,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 11,954,952 shares during the period. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Venator Materials by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,343,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Venator Materials by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,305,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 45,493 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Venator Materials by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 1,207,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 106,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Venator Materials by 60.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 499,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 187,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of chemical products. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

