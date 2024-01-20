Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,702 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gray Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 3.3% during the second quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.1% in the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 9.3% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $307.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $164.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $282.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.58. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $311.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.71.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

