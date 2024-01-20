Venturi Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,621 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $25,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 208.2% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $39.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.09. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.85.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

