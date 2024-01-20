Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $783,000 Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXS Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii grew its position in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on DHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.40.

Danaher Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE DHR opened at $231.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $247.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.85 and its 200-day moving average is $232.06.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.11%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

