Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $954,000 Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in AON by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in AON by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 3,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in AON by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in AON by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 38,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AON. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.31.

AON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $311.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $311.71 and its 200 day moving average is $322.40. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $280.89 and a 52 week high of $347.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.71%.

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.