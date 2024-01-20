Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 251 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 251,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,502,000 after acquiring an additional 8,179 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 39,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 10,951 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 323,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,073,000 after acquiring an additional 13,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
VB stock opened at $207.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.38 and a 200-day moving average of $197.34. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $216.57.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
