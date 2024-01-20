Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 251 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 251,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,502,000 after acquiring an additional 8,179 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 39,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 10,951 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 323,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,073,000 after acquiring an additional 13,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB stock opened at $207.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.38 and a 200-day moving average of $197.34. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $216.57.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.