Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Brunswick by 94.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 8,874 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Brunswick by 7.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Brunswick by 85.0% in the second quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 12.1% in the third quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,251,000 after buying an additional 18,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Brunswick in the second quarter worth about $716,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brunswick

In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 414 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $28,387.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,791.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $86.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $99.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.75 and a 200 day moving average of $81.85.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. Brunswick had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

