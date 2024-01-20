Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 103 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in McKesson by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,681,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $484.60 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $331.75 and a 12 month high of $494.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $463.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $442.67.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

