Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 108 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in S&P Global by 2,941.4% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after buying an additional 11,089 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in S&P Global by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,089,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $441.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $321.14 and a 12-month high of $443.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.17, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $426.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $398.63.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

