Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,776 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,776 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FREL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 94.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FREL opened at $25.76 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1 year low of $21.24 and a 1 year high of $28.45. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.47 and its 200 day moving average is $24.49.

About Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

