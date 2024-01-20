Venturi Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth $289,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.0% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 107.2% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total transaction of $383,620.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total transaction of $383,620.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $353,537.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at $443,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on WST. Stephens cut their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of WST opened at $342.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $349.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $367.85. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.43 and a fifty-two week high of $415.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 46.28, a PEG ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.70.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $747.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.31 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 21.86%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.80%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

