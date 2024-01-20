Venturi Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after purchasing an additional 223,342,974 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $613,391,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $227,744,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20,209.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,436 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,734,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,522 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $312.35 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $219.41 and a 52-week high of $312.38. The company has a market capitalization of $79.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $297.18 and a 200-day moving average of $282.19.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

