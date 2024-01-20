Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,632,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $286,757,000 after purchasing an additional 201,157 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Vericel by 15.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,400,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,631,000 after purchasing an additional 458,219 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vericel by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,234,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,031,000 after buying an additional 88,923 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vericel by 7.3% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,144,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,544,000 after buying an additional 78,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Vericel by 5.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,089,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,947,000 after buying an additional 54,530 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 16,726 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $645,289.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,558,021.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 16,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $645,289.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,558,021.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,200 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total value of $83,798.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,790.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VCEL has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Vericel from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $44.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Monday, October 16th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Vericel Stock Performance

Shares of VCEL opened at $39.67 on Friday. Vericel Co. has a 12 month low of $26.88 and a 12 month high of $39.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.95.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Vericel had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $45.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.14 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vericel Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

