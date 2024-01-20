Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at CIBC

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Free Report) (NYSE:VET) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

VET has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$22.88.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on VET

Vermilion Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

TSE:VET opened at C$14.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.50, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of C$14.18 and a 12 month high of C$21.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.15.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$475.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$575.50 million. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 45.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 3.1025641 earnings per share for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.97%.

About Vermilion Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.