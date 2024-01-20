Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

VERX has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vertex from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Vertex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Vertex in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Vertex from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Vertex from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.78.

Vertex Stock Performance

Vertex stock opened at $25.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.00, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.37. Vertex has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $145.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.05 million. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 6.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Vertex

In other news, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Kyl sold 126,155 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $2,811,994.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,151,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,961,927.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Tensile Capital Management Lp sold 253,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $6,714,791.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,403,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,131,642.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Kyl sold 126,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $2,811,994.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,151,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,961,927.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,992,876 shares of company stock worth $77,414,891. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Vertex during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vertex by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vertex in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

