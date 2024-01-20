Verus Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Verus Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $142.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $268.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $187.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.32.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.28.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

