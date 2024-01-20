Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $7,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSK. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 938,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,791,000 after purchasing an additional 50,693 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 632,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,771,000 after purchasing an additional 94,801 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 502,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,476,000 after purchasing an additional 216,926 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 391,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,258,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 338,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,333,000 after purchasing an additional 25,374 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSK stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.12. The company had a trading volume of 153,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,166. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.70. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a one year low of $29.91 and a one year high of $37.06.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

