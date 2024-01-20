Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 122 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Lwmg LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Lwmg LLC now owns 94,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,683,000 after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 21,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $97,000.

Shares of VO stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $228.92. The stock had a trading volume of 657,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,059. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $234.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

