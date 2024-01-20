Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 285 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,135 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 1.3% of Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Walmart by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Walmart by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Walmart by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Walmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $713,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,195,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $713,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,195,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $1,582,306.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,451,801 shares in the company, valued at $236,629,044.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,984,703. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Walmart Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE WMT traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $162.38. The company had a trading volume of 6,391,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,252,547. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.35 and its 200-day moving average is $159.25. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

