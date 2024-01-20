Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,087 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $355,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,087 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, William Allan Corp grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 36,592 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.40.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,790,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,687,222. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.10 and a 200-day moving average of $87.26. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $170.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.44%.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

