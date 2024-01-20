Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Raised to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $28.00 target price on the stock.

VSCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Monday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an in-line rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Victoria's Secret & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:VSCO opened at $23.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.17. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $13.62 and a twelve month high of $47.22.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 57.91% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 126.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

