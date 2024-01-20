Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Acquired by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 2,039.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,280,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034,102 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,894,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854,645 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 21,586.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,961,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,905 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $28,396,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $3,638,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Viking Therapeutics

In related news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $691,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $691,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 180,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on VKTX shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ VKTX opened at $21.77 on Friday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.41 and a beta of 0.53.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

