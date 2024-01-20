Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Viridian Therapeutics worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 121.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 257,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after buying an additional 141,393 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 150.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 61,676 shares during the period. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $28,698,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 190.9% during the second quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRDN shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock opened at $20.09 on Friday. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 13.93, a current ratio of 13.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.95.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.13. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 62,437.76% and a negative return on equity of 108.58%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

