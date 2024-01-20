Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Chairman Marc Zandman Sells 14,846 Shares

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) Chairman Marc Zandman sold 14,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $330,026.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 42,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,687.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $22.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.26. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $30.10.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $853.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vishay Intertechnology

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSH. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter valued at $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 415.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.