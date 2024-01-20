Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Holdings Raised by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 155.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,652 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,995 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $14,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 10.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $97,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $97,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $299,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,020. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.21.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of VMC opened at $226.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $219.28 and its 200-day moving average is $215.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $159.76 and a 12 month high of $229.75.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

