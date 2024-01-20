Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALDFree Report) had its price target reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Waldencast Stock Performance

WALD opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.51. Waldencast has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

Institutional Trading of Waldencast

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Waldencast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Waldencast by 440.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Waldencast by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Waldencast by 295.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Waldencast Company Profile

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

