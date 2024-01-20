Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Shares Acquired by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,027 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $5,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Warner Music Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,193,000 after buying an additional 7,097 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 66.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 1,416.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,357,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,922,000 after purchasing an additional 24,192 shares during the last quarter. 23.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Warner Music Group

In other Warner Music Group news, CEO Max Lousada sold 869,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $28,990,106.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,883,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,836,162.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Price Performance

Shares of WMG stock opened at $36.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.53.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 150.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.95%.

About Warner Music Group

(Free Report)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.