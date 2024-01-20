Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,395 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Watsco in the second quarter valued at $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Watsco by 55.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the second quarter worth about $52,000. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of WSO opened at $400.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $261.25 and a one year high of $433.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $405.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $378.30.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 8.14%. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Watsco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Stephens increased their target price on Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.67.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

