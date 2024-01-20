Wayfinding Financial LLC Has $286,000 Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,433 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 121,265.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $892,799,000 after buying an additional 25,509,390 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,674,385 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,482,271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906,353 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 90,788.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,660,069 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $318,276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.35. 23,606,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,092,238. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.03 and a 200-day moving average of $43.70.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.95.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

