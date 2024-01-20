Wayfinding Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL)

Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,000. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF makes up 1.4% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Wayfinding Financial LLC owned 0.07% of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TBIL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the third quarter valued at $162,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the third quarter valued at $235,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the third quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 136.8% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the period.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Stock Performance

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF stock remained flat at $49.99 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,602. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.97. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.82 and a fifty-two week high of $50.10.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Announces Dividend

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.2189 per share. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

