Wayfinding Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Wayfinding Financial LLC cut its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in META. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META traded up $7.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $383.45. The stock had a trading volume of 21,670,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,618,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.61 and a twelve month high of $384.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.98.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $13,667,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.22, for a total transaction of $7,365,023.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,667,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 784,236 shares of company stock worth $265,206,391 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.