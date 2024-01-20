Wayfinding Financial LLC Sells 29,712 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Wayfinding Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,712 shares during the period. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 271.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFF stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,690,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,765,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.35. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $33.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.1927 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

