Wayfinding Financial LLC Sells 57 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Wayfinding Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,623 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 2.0% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total transaction of $1,132,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at $14,385,479.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total transaction of $1,132,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,385,479.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total value of $1,700,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,750.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,817 shares of company stock worth $10,653,623 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on COST shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $675.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Northcoast Research lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $637.40.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.1 %

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $7.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $694.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,267,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,873. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $308.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.76. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $465.33 and a one year high of $696.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $635.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $583.11.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.81%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

