Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 4,712 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,055 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total transaction of $29,995,241.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,124,000 shares in the company, valued at $311,213,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total transaction of $29,995,241.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,213,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total transaction of $17,407,105.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,362,183.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 392,775 shares of company stock worth $107,780,173. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $249.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.29.

Workday Stock Performance

WDAY opened at $289.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $264.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.71. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.50 and a 1 year high of $290.46. The stock has a market cap of $76.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,208.29, a P/E/G ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.36.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

