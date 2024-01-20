Wealthfront Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 75.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 27,609 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,423,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,704,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 90.8% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 78,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $82.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.31 and a quick ratio of 13.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.16, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.06. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.12 and a 1-year high of $92.36.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $624.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.65 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 6.49%. Analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $253,891.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.18.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

