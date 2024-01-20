Wealthfront Advisers LLC Decreases Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 6,306.3% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $30.70 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.48. The company has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.43.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.19%.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $344,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,878.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BKR shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

