Wealthfront Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,219 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the second quarter worth $46,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACI. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $22.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.25. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 83.38% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

