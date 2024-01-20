Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $2.32 Million Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,362,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

NYSE MSI opened at $326.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.17. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.00 and a 52-week high of $329.83.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 668.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Motorola Solutions

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,790,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,790,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total transaction of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,212.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,506 shares of company stock valued at $23,359,370 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.