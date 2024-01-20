Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 140,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,376,000 after purchasing an additional 9,741 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 83,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 896.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 21,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,837,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total value of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,918.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 0.5 %

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $186.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.48. The company has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.90 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.89 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 98.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CBOE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Argus downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.78.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

