Wealthfront Advisers LLC Raises Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,294 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $73.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $94.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.49. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $90.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.79.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

