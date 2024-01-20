Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 103,365 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 38.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 103,365 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE VFC opened at $15.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average of $17.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.48.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 24.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -65.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matthew J. Shattock bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $291,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on V.F. from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush cut their target price on V.F. from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on V.F. from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded V.F. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on VFC

V.F. Profile

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.