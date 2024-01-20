Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 3,781 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,996 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,781 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOV. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NOV by 24.6% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 36,790,723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $590,123,000 after buying an additional 7,259,286 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NOV by 29.8% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 23,376,075 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $374,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365,090 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in NOV by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,822,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $246,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843,096 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of NOV by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,810,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $113,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,323,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $712,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,845 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ATB Capital set a $33.00 target price on NOV and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.73.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.78. NOV Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). NOV had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.87%.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

