Wealthfront Advisers LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avion Wealth grew its stake in Cummins by 1,571.4% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Cummins during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cummins during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 89.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.38.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $229.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.18 and a 1 year high of $265.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.64.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. Analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

