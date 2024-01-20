Wedbush Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Kinnate Biopharma’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KNTE. HC Wainwright cut Kinnate Biopharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler cut Kinnate Biopharma from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinnate Biopharma has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.20.

KNTE opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average of $2.13. Kinnate Biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $8.17. The stock has a market cap of $112.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.35.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.04. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinnate Biopharma will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 1,389.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 430,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 401,887 shares during the last quarter. Foresite Capital Management V LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foresite Capital Management V LLC now owns 3,525,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,956 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

