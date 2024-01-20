Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $65.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $60.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FTNT. TheStreet cut shares of Fortinet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down from $71.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, October 13th. William Blair cut shares of Fortinet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $60.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.63.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $422,939.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,224.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,416 shares of company stock worth $7,025,948 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

