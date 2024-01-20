Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WFC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.90.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $48.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.74. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $50.77.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 356,620 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

