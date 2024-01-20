Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Raymond James

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.90.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 3.6 %

WFC stock opened at $48.12 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $50.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.74. The firm has a market cap of $174.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 29.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 356,620 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

