Wells Fargo & Company Raises Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $438.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $402.00 to $438.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

META has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $361.43.

Shares of META stock opened at $383.45 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $134.61 and a 12 month high of $384.36. The stock has a market cap of $985.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $345.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.98.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.99, for a total transaction of $7,183,368.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,667,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 784,236 shares of company stock valued at $265,206,391 in the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of META. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after purchasing an additional 777,029,902 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $1,731,491,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

