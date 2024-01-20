Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Holdings Decreased by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.6% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 105,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 105.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 10.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 307,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.6% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 87,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of WELL opened at $89.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.18 and a 1-year high of $93.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.65). Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 508.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush assumed coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Welltower

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.