West Family Investments Inc. Acquires 1,812 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 1.8% of West Family Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forbes J M & Co. LLP bought a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,072,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $121,164,000 after acquiring an additional 49,829 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $3.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.82. The stock had a trading volume of 38,264,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,454,786. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.72 and its 200-day moving average is $61.15. The company has a market cap of $72.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down previously from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.23.

In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

